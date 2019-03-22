Resources More Obituaries for Joyce Gibson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Joyce Gibson

Notice Gibson Joyce Alan and family would like

to thank all family, friends and

neighbours for the kind

messages of sympathy,

cards of condolence,flowers

and donations received

during this sad time.

Special thanks to all

Doctors and Nursing Staff at

The Royal Blackburn Hospital

for the loving care and

attention Joyce received,

the paramedics and ambulance

service, Doctors and staff

of Rosegrove Surgery.

Also thanks to the District Nurses

of the St Peters Centre for the

care Joyce received and

Rev Peter Hapgood Strickland

for the lovely service and

his comforting words.

Alan and family would also like

to thank Spring Cottages for the

excellent service and the

double up team (have it)

for their devoted care,

kindness and love and for all

the laughs we had with Joyce.

Finally, thank you to the staff

of Hartley Foulds funeral service

Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 22, 2019