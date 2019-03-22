|
Gibson Joyce Alan and family would like
to thank all family, friends and
neighbours for the kind
messages of sympathy,
cards of condolence,flowers
and donations received
during this sad time.
Special thanks to all
Doctors and Nursing Staff at
The Royal Blackburn Hospital
for the loving care and
attention Joyce received,
the paramedics and ambulance
service, Doctors and staff
of Rosegrove Surgery.
Also thanks to the District Nurses
of the St Peters Centre for the
care Joyce received and
Rev Peter Hapgood Strickland
for the lovely service and
his comforting words.
Alan and family would also like
to thank Spring Cottages for the
excellent service and the
double up team (have it)
for their devoted care,
kindness and love and for all
the laughs we had with Joyce.
Finally, thank you to the staff
of Hartley Foulds funeral service
for their dignified arrangements.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 22, 2019
