GIBSON Joyce
(nee Riley) On Thursday 7th March 2019, peacefully and after a
short illness bravely borne,
Joyce, aged 77 years.
A loving and devoted wife to Alan.
Loving mum to Tony, Steven and Paul, a much loved mother-in-law to Carole and Sharon, loving grandma to Donna and Andy, Nathan, Adam, Neil and Jade, special great grandma to Blake, Bear, Dylan and Lewis, loving sister to Barbara, Harry, Keith and the late Ron, dear sister-in-law to Neville, Pat and Joyce and aunty to many, a special friend to Vicky and loving godmother to Carla and dear friend to many who will be sadly missed but will always be remembered.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place on Wednesday
20th March at Burnley Crematorium at 2.20pm.
Flowers or donations, if desired,
to Pendleside Hospice c/o
Hartley Foulds Funeral Service,
230 Colne Road, Burnley,
BB10 1DY Tel 831854
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 15, 2019
