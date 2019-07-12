|
Dunkerley Joyce Joyce's family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and beautiful flowers received following their sad loss. Special thanks to the staff of Dercliffe Care Home for the loving care and attention shown to Joyce during her 6 years there. Thank you to Fr. Roger Parker for his comforting words and service and finally, thank you to Stephen and everyone at Alderson and Horan for their dignified and professional arrangements.
Published in Burnley Express on July 12, 2019