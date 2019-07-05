Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
DUNKERLEY (nee Boothman)
Joyce On June 27th, 2019, peacefully in Dercliffe Care Home Nelson, and formerly of Burnley, Joyce, aged 91 years, the dearly beloved wife of the late Harry, much loved mother of Corinne and Denise, dear mother in law to Brian, cherished grandma of Katie and Leigh, precious great grandma of Rory, also a dear auntie and lovely friend who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Joyce's funeral cortege will leave from her daughters' home on Monday, 8th July at 2-30 p.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 3 p.m.
All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on July 5, 2019
