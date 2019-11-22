Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
09:30
Burnley Crematorium
Joseph Wilkinson Notice
WILKINSON Joseph On Wednesday 13th November, 2019, suddenly but peacefully at Chapel Lodge Rest Home, Joseph, aged 79 years. Husband of Marion, much loved dad to Lisa and grandad to Emily. Service will be held at Burnley Crematorium on Monday, 25th November at
9-30 a.m. No flowers please but donations to the British Heart Foundation would be welcomed, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 22, 2019
