SMITH Joseph Peter (Joe) Proprietor of
Charlotte & Joe's Chippy,
Abel Street, Burnley for over
30 years.
Passed peacefully with his family by his side on Friday
8th February 2019 at Moorhead Rest Home, Accrington, aged 84.
Beloved Husband to the late Charlotte and much loved Dad to Catherine, James, Jennifer, Joseph and Samantha, deeply loved Grandpa, Great Grandpa, Brother and Father in Law.
Joe will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral Service held at
St. John's Church, Ivy Street, Burnley on 26th February at
12 noon, followed at Burnley Crematorium, 1.40pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Burnley Football Club in the Community c/o the family.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
32 Colne Road, Burnley,
Tel: 426 146
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 15, 2019
