Joseph Carroll

Joseph Carroll Notice
Carroll Joseph (Joe) Eileen and family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for their kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received in Joe's memory for
The Grove Care Home. Special thanks for everyone at The Grove Care Home for their wonderful care and attention. Thank you to
Fr. Jennings for his comforting words and service and to the Railway Club for the lovely buffet and Gary for his dedication to Joe. Finally, thank you to Alderson and Horan for their professional and caring arrangements.
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 23, 2019
