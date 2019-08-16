|
CARROLL Joseph (Joe) Peacefully in the Grove Care Home on August 7th, 2019 with his loving wife and best friend of 60 long and happy years, Eileen by his side, Joe, aged 78 years, the dearly loved dad of Neil, cherished grandpa Joe of Jack and Alec, also a much loved uncle, great uncle, great great uncle, cousin and respected friend who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Joe's service and cremation will be held at Burnley Crematorium on Friday, 16th August at 10 a.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to The Grove Care Home, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 16, 2019