Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
John Warren Notice
Warren John Peacefully at his own home on Friday, 16th August, 2019, Johnny, aged 67 years, much loved dad of Laura and Emma, loving brother to June and Gaynor, a dear friend to many who will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Funeral details at a time to be confirmed.
Family flowers only or donations,
if so desired, to British Heart Foundation, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 23, 2019
