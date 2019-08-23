|
Warren John Peacefully at his own home on Friday, 16th August, 2019, Johnny, aged 67 years, much loved dad of Laura and Emma, loving brother to June and Gaynor, a dear friend to many who will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Funeral details at a time to be confirmed.
Family flowers only or donations,
if so desired, to British Heart Foundation, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 23, 2019