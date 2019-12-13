|
Sharpe John Suddenly passed away at the
Royal Blackburn Hospital, on
6th December, 2019, after a very short illness, aged 57 years, dearly loved and devoted husband of Angela, very special dad of Daniel and Sarah, treasured brother of Jacqueline, Jeanette and Darren, cherished grandad of Brandon, Hannah, Jessica, Amelia and Xandor, also a dear father in law, brother in law, uncle and respected friend who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. John's funeral cortege will leave from his home on Saturday, 21st December at 10 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 10-30 p.m.
Family flowers only or donations,
if so desired, to British Lung Foundation, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Dec. 13, 2019