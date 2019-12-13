Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Resources
More Obituaries for John Sharpe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Sharpe

Notice Condolences

John Sharpe Notice
Sharpe John Suddenly passed away at the
Royal Blackburn Hospital, on
6th December, 2019, after a very short illness, aged 57 years, dearly loved and devoted husband of Angela, very special dad of Daniel and Sarah, treasured brother of Jacqueline, Jeanette and Darren, cherished grandad of Brandon, Hannah, Jessica, Amelia and Xandor, also a dear father in law, brother in law, uncle and respected friend who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. John's funeral cortege will leave from his home on Saturday, 21st December at 10 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 10-30 p.m.
Family flowers only or donations,
if so desired, to British Lung Foundation, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -