Bertwistle's Funeral Services (Padiham)
46 Burnley Road
Padiham, Lancashire BB12 8BN
01282 771628
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
14:30
Burnley Crematorium
John Robinson
ROBINSON John William On Friday November 8th 2019 following a short illness,
John Robinson passed away peacefully in his 85th year.
John was the much loved
husband of Ivy, devoted dad
of Karen & David and
a dear brother and uncle.
His funeral service will be held at Burnley Crematorium on
Monday November 18th
at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please, however, donations in loving remembrance of John will
be most gratefully accepted on behalf of the Salvation Army.
Enquiries please to
Bertwistle's Funeral Service,
46 Burnley Road, Padiham.
Tel 01282 771628
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 15, 2019
