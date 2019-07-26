Home

John Pinder

Notice

John Pinder Notice
Pinder John Ian and family would like to thank all family, friends, neighbours and colleagues for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received for Pendleside Hospice in memory of John. Special thanks to the carers from Routes Healthcare, Pendleside Hospice at Home and Macmillan Nurses for their loving care and attention. Thank you to Rev. Matthew Butler for his comforting words and service and finally, to Stephen and staff at Alderson and Horan for their professional and dignified arrangements.
Published in Burnley Express on July 26, 2019
