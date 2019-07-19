|
Pinder John Passed away peacefully at his home on July 10th, 2019, after a long illness bravely fought and surrounded by his loving family, aged 52 years, the much loved partner and best friend of Ian, very special dad of Alex and Ashley, cherished grandad of John, Ellie, Aubree and Mason, treasured son of Colin and the late Maureen, loving brother to Mark and Karen, also a dear brother in law, uncle, nephew and wonderful friend who will be sadly missed. John's service and interment took place at Inghamite Church, on Thursday, 18th July. Donations are being received in John's memory for Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on July 19, 2019