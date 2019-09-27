|
Mercer John (Cliff) Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital on Monday, 16th September 2019, Cliff, aged 82 years. Beloved and devoted husband to the late Pat, much loved dad to Steve, Chris and the late Kim, father in law to Sarah, loving grandad and great grandad, loved brother to Geoffrey and Barbara, also a dear friend to many who will be sadly missed.
At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Cliff's funeral cortege will leave from his son's house on Monday, 30th September at 1-20pm for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium at 1-40pm. Family flowers only, donations are being received to Cancer Research UK, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Sept. 27, 2019