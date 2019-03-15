|
LLOYD John Jack Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital after a long illness bravely fought on Tuesday, 26th February, 2019, Jack, aged 86 years, husband to the late Lydia Mary, much loved dad to Lydia Diane, father in law to Andy, cherished grandad to Benji, Jade, Lily and Luke, also a dear friend to many who will be sadly missed. Jack's funeral cortege will leave from the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home, on Monday, 18th March at
1 p.m. followed by service and interment at Burnley Cemetery,
1-30 p.m. Family flowers only please or donations if so desired are being received for Lancashire Wildlife Trust, Burnley, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Rd, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 15, 2019
