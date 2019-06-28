Home

John Green

Green John Douglas Peacefully in Pendleside Hospice on 22nd June 2019, with his loving family by his side, John aged 71 years. Much loved husband of Pauline, a loving father, grandfather, brother, brother in law, uncle and respected friend of many who will be sadly missed. John's service and cremation will be held on Wednesday, 3rd July at Burnley Crematorium at 11-20am. Family flowers only please, donations are being received to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Rd, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on June 28, 2019
