CONNOLLY John Pickard Suddenly, in the Royal Blackburn Hospital on 4 March 2019,
John, much loved husband of the late Jean, father of Paul, Jonathan, and Justin. A special grandpa of Jonah, Finn, and Maura, brother of Elaine, Diana and the late Rita, brother-in-law of Keith, David, Margaret, and the late Peter, father-in-law of Karen, Lance
and Suzanne, and a loved uncle.
John will be known to many as the former deputy head teacher at Walton High School in Nelson,
and for his life long devotion to
Burnley Football Club.
He will be missed
enormously by his family.
His funeral will be held at 11.20am on 18 March 2019
at Burnley Crematorium.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 8, 2019
