Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bertwistle's Funeral Services (Padiham)
46 Burnley Road
Padiham, Lancashire BB12 8BN
01282 771628
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
12:00
Burnley Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for John Cawley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Cawley

Notice Condolences

John Cawley Notice
CAWLEY John Patrick Peacefully on
Friday May 31st 2019,
John Patrick Cawley,
aged 80 years.
The much loved brother
of Glenis and Iris,
dear brother-in-law of Keith
and a very dear uncle and
good friend of many.

John's funeral service will be
held at Burnley Crematorium
on Wednesday June 12th
at noon.

Family flowers only please,
however, donations in loving
remembrance of John
will be most gratefully accepted
on behalf of Pendleside Hospice.
Enquiries please to
Bertwistle's Funeral Service,
46 Burnley Road,
Padiham. Tel 01282 771628
Published in Burnley Express on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.