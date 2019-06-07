|
CAWLEY John Patrick Peacefully on
Friday May 31st 2019,
John Patrick Cawley,
aged 80 years.
The much loved brother
of Glenis and Iris,
dear brother-in-law of Keith
and a very dear uncle and
good friend of many.
John's funeral service will be
held at Burnley Crematorium
on Wednesday June 12th
at noon.
Family flowers only please,
however, donations in loving
remembrance of John
will be most gratefully accepted
on behalf of Pendleside Hospice.
Enquiries please to
Bertwistle's Funeral Service,
46 Burnley Road,
Padiham. Tel 01282 771628
Published in Burnley Express on June 7, 2019
