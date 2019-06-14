Home

More Obituaries for Joanne Lucas
Joanne Lucas

Joanne Lucas Notice
Lucas (nee Barker)
Jo (Joanne) Peacefully in her own home with her loving husband holding her hand, on Thursday, 6th June, 2019, Jo, aged 73 years, beloved and devoted wife to Andy, much loved mum to Heidi, Robyn, Lee and Samantha, precious nan to Leo, Laura and Bob, Danni and Miki, great grandma to Leon, Izabelle, Summer, Jayden, Alfie and Archie, loved sister to the late Mick, also a dear friend to many who will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Jo's funeral cortege will leave from her own home on Tuesday, 18th June at 1-50 p.m. followed by service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 2-20 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on June 14, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
