SMITH Joan Stanley and family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received to Pendleside Hospice following their sad loss. Special thanks to
Routes Carers and Pendleside Hospice at Home for the loving care and attention shown to Joan. Thank you to Katy Carmichael for her comforting words and service and to Alderson and Horan for their professional and dignified arrangements.
Published in Burnley Express on June 21, 2019
