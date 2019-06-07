|
Smith (formerly Nowell)
(nee Howard)
Joan Peacefully in her own home with her loving family by her side, on Sunday, 2nd June, 2019, Joan, aged 85 years, devoted wife to Stan, much loved mum to Christopher and Joanne, a cherished grandma and great grandma, loved mother in law, also a dear friend to many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Joan's funeral cortege will leave from her own home on Wednesday, 12th June at 10-10 a.m. followed by service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium,
10-40 a.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on June 7, 2019
