Resources More Obituaries for Joan Lucas Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Joan Lucas

Notice LUCAS Joan Andy and family would like to

thank the doctors, nurses and carers from Preston Hospital, District Nurses, Macmillan Nurses, Routes Healthcare, Marie Curie, Pendleside Hospice at Home and all at Yorkshire Street Health Centre; far too many to name but you enabled Jo to be cared for at home where she wanted to be. Thank you so much.

Thanks also to relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind words and support; very much appreciated. Thanks to staff at Alderson and Horan for looking after Jo, family, friends and myself, also the special funeral service conducted by Barbara Mitchell

and readings by special friends

Susan and Betty and daughter Robyn. Now my sweetheart rests in peace watching over me. Published in Burnley Express on June 21, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices