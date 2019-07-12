|
|
|
Parkinson Jill Elizabeth
( née Mercer) On Friday 5th July 2019
peacefully at East Lancs Hospice, Jill aged 76 years.
Much loved mother of Lesley and Brian and a dear mother-in-law, grandma and friend to many.
A 1.40pm cremation will take place at Burnley Crematorium followed by a 2.30pm service at
Padiham Road Methodist Church on Tuesday 23rd July.
Family flowers only please
but donations in memory of
Jill may be made to
East Lancs Hospice.
All flowers and enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare
32 Colne Rd, Burnley, BB10 1LG
Tel 426146
Published in Burnley Express on July 12, 2019