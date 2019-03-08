PRESTON Jennifer Mary Aged 73 years, formerly of Burnley but for the last 8 years residing on her beloved island of Kefalonia, died suddenly, from a fiercely and bravely fought cancer related condition, on Sunday evening 13th January 2019 in Agios Savvas Anti Cancer Hospital, Athens, Greece, with her much loving partner Peter at her side.



As was her wish, she was returned to Kefalonia and her interment took place at 3.00pm on

Monday 21st January 2019 in the cemetery of the village of Mousata, after a service in the Church of Agios Nikolaos, attended by

friends and families she had

made on the island.



She is greatly missed by all who knew her and all the the people she considered to be family still residing in England and abroad, who also sent an abundance of flowers in her memory.

As an ex-Burnley College Lecturer, Librarian, and a full and part-time barmaid, I am sure she will be remembered by many, and it would be Jen's wish that they all remember her with fondness.

The funeral service was arranged by S. Laskaris, Sitemporon 10, Argostoli. Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 8, 2019