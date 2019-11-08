Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
MILLS (nee Leach)
Jennie Unexpectedly in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on November 2nd, 2019, and with her loving family by her side, Jennie, aged 88 years, the dearly loved wife of Thomas, much loved mum of the late Joanne, very precious 'Nen' of Ally, dear sister of Margaret and the late Brian, sister in law to Connie, also a dearly loved auntie and loved friend who will be sadly missed. Jennie's funeral cortege will leave from her own home on Tuesday, 12th November at
10-15 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 10-30 a.m. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 8, 2019
