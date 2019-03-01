|
WILLIAMS Jean On Saturday February 23rd 2019, suddenly in Wordsworth House, Hapton, Jean Williams
aged 86 years.
The dearly beloved wife of Peter, loving mum of Suzanne and Helen and treasured grandma
of Eleanor and Estelle.
Jean's funeral service will be held in St Leonard's Church, Padiham on Friday March 8th at 11.00am, followed by burial in the Church Cemetery, Blackburn Road, Padiham. Family flowers only please, however, donations in loving remembrance of Jean will be most gratefully accepted on behalf the Alzheimers Society. Enquiries please to Bertwistle's Funeral Service, 46 Burnley Road, Padiham. Tel 01282 771628
