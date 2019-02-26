Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Burnley
32 Colne Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB10 1LG
01282 426 146
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:45
St Andrews Church
Interment
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
12:00
Burnley Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Williams

Notice Condolences

Jean Williams Notice
Williams Jean Suddenly on
Thursday 14th February 2019 at Blackpool Victoria Hospital
Jean
aged 73 years.
Loving wife of the late Richard, cherished mum to Beverley, Paul and Susan, a dear mother in law, sister and auntie, also
a treasured grandma.
A 10.45am funeral service will be held at St Andrews Church Burnley prior to a 12 noon interment at Burnley Cemetery on Monday 4th March.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare
32 Colne Rd
Burnley Tel 426146
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.