Williams Jean Suddenly on
Thursday 14th February 2019 at Blackpool Victoria Hospital
Jean
aged 73 years.
Loving wife of the late Richard, cherished mum to Beverley, Paul and Susan, a dear mother in law, sister and auntie, also
a treasured grandma.
A 10.45am funeral service will be held at St Andrews Church Burnley prior to a 12 noon interment at Burnley Cemetery on Monday 4th March.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare
32 Colne Rd
Burnley Tel 426146
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 26, 2019
