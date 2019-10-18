Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Burnley
32 Colne Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB10 1LG
01282 426 146
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
15:00
Burnley Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Unsworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Unsworth

Notice Condolences

Jean Unsworth Notice
UNSWORTH (nee McNulty)
Jean On October 13th 2019 peacefully at
Nelson Manor Care Home,
Jean passed away, aged 84 years.
Beloved wife of 60 years to Brian,
much loved mother of
Deborah and Barry,
dear mother in law of Kathy
and a loving friend to many
who will be greatly missed.
The funeral service will take place
at 3pm on Friday 25th October
at Burnley Crematorium.
Family flowers only please
but donations in memory of Jean
may be made to
Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
Burnley, Tel: 01282 426146
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.