|
|
|
UNSWORTH (nee McNulty)
Jean On October 13th 2019 peacefully at
Nelson Manor Care Home,
Jean passed away, aged 84 years.
Beloved wife of 60 years to Brian,
much loved mother of
Deborah and Barry,
dear mother in law of Kathy
and a loving friend to many
who will be greatly missed.
The funeral service will take place
at 3pm on Friday 25th October
at Burnley Crematorium.
Family flowers only please
but donations in memory of Jean
may be made to
Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
Burnley, Tel: 01282 426146
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 18, 2019