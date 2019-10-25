Home

STARKIE (née Ashton)
Jean On October 20th 2019, peacefully
in Royal Blackburn Hospital, Jean. Passed away aged 81 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Malcolm, much loved mum of Peter and Judith, mother in law
to Andrew and treasured
grandma to Matthew.
A lovely lady who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
The funeral service will take place at Burnley Crematorium on
Monday November 4th at 11.20am.
Family flowers only please but donations in memory of Jean may be made to Guide Dogs UK and
The Royal National Institute for
the Blind. All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, Burnley,
Tel: 01282 426146
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 25, 2019
