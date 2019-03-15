Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
11:00
Jean O'Rourke's home
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
11:30
Burnley Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean O'Rourke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean O'Rourke

Notice Condolences

Jean O'Rourke Notice
O'Rourke (nee Blades)
Jean Peacefully in Jalna Care Home on March 10th, 2019 with her loving family by her side, Jean, aged 83 years, the dearly loved and devoted wife of Tony, much loved mum of Lynn and Tracey, mother in law to Steven and Martin, a cherished nanna and great nanna, also a dear sister in law, auntie and friend who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Jean's funeral cortege will leave from her home on Tuesday, 19th March at 11-10 a.m. for service and interment at Burnley Cemetery at 11-30 a.m. Family flowers only please or donations if so desired are being received for Alzheimer's Society, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Rd, Burnley, BB11 5DH.
Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now