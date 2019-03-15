|
O'Rourke (nee Blades)
Jean Peacefully in Jalna Care Home on March 10th, 2019 with her loving family by her side, Jean, aged 83 years, the dearly loved and devoted wife of Tony, much loved mum of Lynn and Tracey, mother in law to Steven and Martin, a cherished nanna and great nanna, also a dear sister in law, auntie and friend who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Jean's funeral cortege will leave from her home on Tuesday, 19th March at 11-10 a.m. for service and interment at Burnley Cemetery at 11-30 a.m. Family flowers only please or donations if so desired are being received for Alzheimer's Society, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Rd, Burnley, BB11 5DH.
Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 15, 2019
