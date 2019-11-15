Home

Jean McMillan

Notice

Jean McMillan Notice
McMILLAN
Jean The family of the late
Jean McMillan would like to
thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their cards of condolence and floral tributes received at this sad time.
Special thanks to Peter and Tess and the family in America for
the care they have shown.
Thanks also to staff at
Royal Blackburn Hospital and also the paramedics who attended to Jean. Also to Father Lawrence, David Hartley and everyone
at St Johns Church.
Finally to June, Annabel and all the staff at Co-op Funeralcare Burnley.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 15, 2019
