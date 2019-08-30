|
|
|
JONES Jean
Née Southworth and Guest On Tuesday 20th August 2019, Jean aged 91 years, passed away peacefully in her sleep.
The much loved wife of the late Tom and Ken, loving mother of Pat and John and the late Dennis, Judith and Robert. Dear mother in law of Alan, Christine and Jean and the late Alan Mac. A dear grandma of Gary, Warren and Gail, Wayne and Karen, Keith and Jenny, Lisa Kelly and Paul, great grandma of Gemma, Sarah, Olivia, Alina, Max, Luke, Demi, Harry, Sam and Ashley and great great grandma of Bear.
Jean will be sadly missed
by all her family.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 6th September 2019 at Burnley Crematorium at 2.20. There will be no flowers but donations are being received for Help for Heroes c/o
Hartley Foulds Funeral Service, 230 Colne Road, Burnley.
tel 831854
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 30, 2019