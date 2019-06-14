GENT Jean Died June 15th 2003.



You can only have one mother,

Patient, kind and true,

No other friends in all the world,

Will be the same to you.

When other friends forsake you,

To Mother you will turn,

For all her loving kindness,

She asks nothing in return.

As we look upon her picture,

Sweet memories we recall,

Of a face so full of sunshine,

And a smile for one and all.

Sweet Jesus take this message,

To our dear mother up above,

Tell her how much we miss her,

And give her all our love.

Your loving children,

Your loving children,

Paul and Sherolyn and granddaughter Leanne. Published in Burnley Express on June 14, 2019