BIRKETT Jean Margaret
(nee Penny) On Thursday 31st October 2019,
in hospital
Jean
Aged 83 years.
Beloved wife of the late
James Latham Birkett, very dear mum of Pam, mother-in-law of Alan, and a much loved grandma to Eleanor, also a dear friend to many.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place on Thursday
14th November, at
Burnley Crematorium at 2.30pm.
Flowers or donations, if desired,
to Crohn's and Colitis UK c/o
Hartley Foulds Funeral Service, 230 Colne Road,
Burnley, BB10 1DY
Tel: 831854
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 8, 2019