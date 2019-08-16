|
ASHWORTH (nee Robertson)
Jean Peacefully in Woodside Care Home on Sunday, 11th August, 2019, Jean, aged 91 years, the devoted wife to the late Al, much loved mum to George and May, mother in law to Andrea and Neil, cherished grandma to Jonathan, Alexander, Lisa and Liam, adored great grandma to Isabelle, also a dear auntie and good friend to many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Jean's funeral cortege will leave from her sons' home on Tuesday, 20th August at 1-20 p.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 1-40 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Friends of Woodside, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 16, 2019