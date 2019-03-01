Home

Nutter Jayne Ann Jayne's family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations to Pendleside Hospice and Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund. Special thanks to all Jayne's colleagues at Kiddrow Lane Medical Centre for their loving care and attention. Thank you to Katy Carmichael for her comforting words and service
and, finally, thank you to
Alderson and Horan for their dignified care and services.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 1, 2019
