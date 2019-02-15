|
|
|
Nutter (nee Judge)
Jayne Ann Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital on 10th February, 2019, after a very short illness and surrounded by her loving family, Jayne, aged 45 years, the most precious and adored mum of Joshua, Jack and Max, much loved and treasured daughter of David and Susan, very special sister to Donna, dear sister in law to Damien, fun loving auntie of Sam, Oliver and Henry, also a much respected and wonderful friend of many who will be sorely missed. Jayne's service and interment will be held at Burnley Cemetery on Tuesday, 19th February at
12-15 p.m. There will be flowers or donations are being received for Pancreatic Cancer, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Rd, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More