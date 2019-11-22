|
BENSON Jayne Laura Suddenly at her home on
18th November 2019, with her loving family by her side, Jayne, aged 62 years. Much loved and devoted wife of Fred, most amazing and precious mum of Stacey, Andrew, Christopher, Kacey and Anthony, cherished nanny of Fletcher, very special sister of Carol, Debbie and Wanda, also a dearly loved sister in law, auntie, cousin and beautiful friend who will be sadly missed.
Service and cremation will be held at a time to be confirmed.
Family flowers only or donations if so desired to North West Lung Research - Severe Asthma, Wythenshawe Hospital, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 22, 2019