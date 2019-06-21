Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Burnley
32 Colne Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB10 1LG
01282 426 146
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
13:00
All Saints Church
Padiham Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Linaker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Linaker

Notice Condolences

Janice Linaker Notice
LINAKER (née Taylor)
Janice On 7th June 2019,
peacefully at Pendleside Hospice, Janice passed away, aged 62 years. Beloved wife of Michael,
much loved Mum to Dion and Jayne, step Mum to Susan, John and Pat, also a cherished Grandma, Great Grandma
and friend to many.
The funeral service will take place at All Saints Church, Padiham Road on Friday July 5th at 1pm.
The family have requested no flowers but a donation collection which will be shared equally between Janice's 3 favourite charities; Pendleside Hospice, Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary
and PKD Charity.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Burnley, Tel: 01282 426146
Published in Burnley Express on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.