LINAKER (née Taylor)
Janice On 7th June 2019,
peacefully at Pendleside Hospice, Janice passed away, aged 62 years. Beloved wife of Michael,
much loved Mum to Dion and Jayne, step Mum to Susan, John and Pat, also a cherished Grandma, Great Grandma
and friend to many.
The funeral service will take place at All Saints Church, Padiham Road on Friday July 5th at 1pm.
The family have requested no flowers but a donation collection which will be shared equally between Janice's 3 favourite charities; Pendleside Hospice, Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary
and PKD Charity.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Burnley, Tel: 01282 426146
Published in Burnley Express on June 21, 2019
