Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
14:15
Burnley Crematorium
Burnley
TREGILGAS Janet 18th August 1950 -
18th August 2019
Janet passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on her birthday, at home surrounded by her family, she leaves a loving husband Tony, two wonderful special daughters Lindsey and Kimberley, a fantastic son in-law Jimmy and a terrific brother Stuart.
Janet will be greatly missed by her family and all that knew her and the world will be a poorer place without this special and
loving woman.
Reposing at the Chapel of Rest at Brierfield, a service and committal is to be held at Burnley Crematorium on Thursday September 12th at 2.20pm.

All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, 18-20 Colne Rd, Brierfield
Tel: 01282 619966
Published in Burnley Express on Sept. 6, 2019
