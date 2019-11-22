Home

Funeral
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
10:00
St Mary's Church
Yorkshire Street
Burnley
Interment
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
11:30
Burnley Cemetery
Janet McFadden Notice
MCFADDEN Janet Mary
1944-2019 Suddenly in hospital on 16th November, surrounded by her loving family, Janet, aged 75. Dearly beloved wife of Patrick, precious mum of Steven, Keith and Lisa, much loved grandma to Darci, Jude and Dylan. Janet's funeral cortege will leave from her home on Thursday 28th November at
9-40am for service 10am St Mary's Church, Yorkshire Street, Burnley followed by interment at Burnley Cemetery 11-30am. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483. Family flowers only, donations to Pendleside Hospice c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 22, 2019
