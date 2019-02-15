|
|
|
Hindle Janet Lucie Peacefully in her own home on Friday, 8th February, 2019,
Janet, aged 74 years, loved sister to Margaret, a dear friend and neighbour to many who will be sadly missed. Janet's funeral service and committal will be held at Burnley Crematorium on Friday, 22nd February at 10 a.m. Family flowers only please or donations if so desired are being received for Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Rd, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More