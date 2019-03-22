Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
11:15
Burnley Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Duckworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Duckworth

Notice Condolences

Janet Duckworth Notice
DUCKWORTH (nee Clarke)
Janet Sadly in her own home with her loving family by her side on Sunday, 17th March, 2019, Janet, aged 74 years, devoted wife of 57 years to Tom, much loved mum to Julie, Steven and Angela, a dear mother in law, cherished grandma to Craig, Daniel, Alex, Laura and David, a loved great grandma, beloved sister of Jack and dear sister in law, also a caring auntie and good friend to many. Family have requested the colours green and blue to be worn please. Janet's funeral cortege will leave from her own home on Tuesday, 26th March at 11 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 11-20 a.m. Family flowers only please or donations if so desired are being received for NW Air Ambulance, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Rd, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now