DUCKWORTH (nee Clarke)
Janet Sadly in her own home with her loving family by her side on Sunday, 17th March, 2019, Janet, aged 74 years, devoted wife of 57 years to Tom, much loved mum to Julie, Steven and Angela, a dear mother in law, cherished grandma to Craig, Daniel, Alex, Laura and David, a loved great grandma, beloved sister of Jack and dear sister in law, also a caring auntie and good friend to many. Family have requested the colours green and blue to be worn please. Janet's funeral cortege will leave from her own home on Tuesday, 26th March at 11 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 11-20 a.m. Family flowers only please or donations if so desired are being received for NW Air Ambulance, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Rd, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 22, 2019
