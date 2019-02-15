Home

Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
13:30
Burnley Crematorium
James Welbourne Notice
Welbourne James (Jimmy) Peacefully on
Thursday 7th February 2019 at Oaklands Nursing Home.
Jimmy, aged 91 years.
The beloved husband of the late Edna, very dear dad of John and Victoria, much loved grandad to Lindsay and Joanne,
loving great grandad to Ella,
Leah, Faye, Libby and Lola.

Funeral service and cremation
will take place on
Monday 18th February at
Burnley Crematorium at 1.40pm.
Family flowers only please, donations are being received for Oaklands Nursing Home c/o Hartley Foulds Funeral Service. 230 Colne Road, Burnley, BB10 1DY Tel 831854.
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 15, 2019
