|
|
|
NEVILLE James Thomas (Jimmy) On 16th September, 2019, at his home and with his loving family by his side, Jimmy, aged 62 years, much loved and treasured dad of Lindsay, James, Lauren and Luke, a cherished grandad, dearly loved brother to Billy and Johnny, also a dear brother in law, uncle and great friend who will be sadly missed. Jimmy's funeral cortege will leave from his home on Wednesday, 25th September at
1-50 p.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 2-20 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Brain Tumour Charity, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Sept. 20, 2019