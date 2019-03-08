Home

James McLean Notice
McLEAN
James Suddenly but peacefully on
Friday 1st March 2019 Jim,
aged 87 years.
Dearly loved husband of Winifred, devoted dad of Judith and David, father in law of Kath and Neil,
also a treasured grandad of Robert.
A 1.40 pm funeral service and cremation will be held at
Burnley Crematorium on
Tuesday 12th March,
Family flowers only please but donations in memory of Jim may be made to Macmillan Cancer Care or Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare 32 Colne Rd Burnley Tel 426146
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 8, 2019
