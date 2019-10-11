Home

James Hinds

James Hinds Notice
HINDS James Newton
(Jimmy) Jimmy's family would like to thank all relatives and firm friends for their kind messages, cards of condolence, support, floral tributes and donations for the Brain Tumour Trust. Special thanks to all who attended Jimmy's funeral and to Katy Carmichael for her interpretation of Jimmy's eventful life. Thanks to the girls from Quality Care and finally to Alderson and Horan for their attention to detail, professionalism and personal care during this sad time.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 11, 2019
