James Hinds Notice
HINDS James Newton
(Jimmy) Peacefully at his home on September 21st 2019, and with his loving family by his side, Jimmy, aged 99 years. Beloved husband of the late Irene, loving father of Shirley, Yvonne and the late Tony, Raymond, Eugene and Maxine, a very special grandad, great grandad, also a dear brother in law, uncle and friend of many.
At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Jimmy's service and cremation will be held at Burnley Crematorium on Wednesday, 2nd October at 2pm. Family flowers only please, donations are being received to the Brain Tumour Trust, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Sept. 27, 2019
